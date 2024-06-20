In the Black Sea, dolphins put on a show for the Russians and were caught on video. The corresponding video is published Telegram– RT channel.

In the village of Blagoveshchenskaya, dolphins drove a school of fish to the shore and hunted them next to people. The posted footage shows that the vacationers were delighted with their actions.

Earlier, a camera trap in the Khingan Nature Reserve in the Amur Region captured a fight between two lynx cubs. At the beginning of the video, the adult animal was carefully licking its cub, but after a few seconds it noticed its brother or sister and set off in pursuit.

In April, it was reported that on the border of the Tula and Kaluga regions in the Suvorovsky district, a camera trap recorded a rare bear.