During the golden age of whaling, a whaling station was located in Twofold Bay in south-east Australia. But the fishermen did not have to go far to hunt for the cetaceans; a pod of orcas did the job for them: while some of them would round up the occasional humpback, right or even blue whale, pushing it towards the shore, others would approach land, jumping and splashing in the water to attract the attention of the whalers, who only had to get into their boats to harpoon the animal. Once caught, they would leave it in the water for a day, giving their allies time to eat the part of the prey that interested them: the tongue. The next morning, they would retrieve it to boil it and turn it into oil. In 1930, when oil had long since been replaced by petroleum and the whaling station abandoned, the last of Twofold’s orcas died, and with it one of the rare relationships between humans and animals in which one does not want to kill the other.

This story of collaboration and mutual benefit is told by Flinders University (Australia) professor Danielle Clode in the book Killers In Eden (not translated into Spanish). And it is not the only case in which humans and animals collaborate. Although the vast majority of interactions between the two have traditionally been conflictual, if not exploitation and extermination of the latter by the former, there are a few exceptions to mutualism. Dolphins helping fishermen in Brazil, birds carrying a hive full of honey in Tanzania or crows locating beetle larvae highly prized by the Kanaks of New Caledonia. In the past there were a few more, such as the rare case of Collaboration between wolves and the first Americans to hunt bison and even mammoths. In addition to Twofold’s orcas, there is another herd on the Kamchatka Peninsula (in the far east of Russia). The end of the whaling industry put an end to this collaboration. This same lack of interest is endangering the very few cases in which humans and animals help each other.

The Roman historian Pliny the Elder wrote about the collaboration between fishermen and dolphins on the coast of what is now France. Pictured is a fresco from the 6th century BC found in an Etruscan necropolis in Tarquinia, central Italy. Peter Seyfferth (imageBROKER/Getty)

For as long as locals can remember, fishermen in Laguna, in southeastern Brazil, have been waiting for dolphins. In almost all seas, the two do not get along. The former blame the latter for depleting their catch and breaking their nets. The dolphins might argue that we are leaving them their food. In this Brazilian bay, bottlenose dolphins wait for schools of mullet or lebrancho to pass periodically. When they do, they organize to push them towards the coast, while, in a strategy similar to that followed by Twofold’s killer whales, some approach the beach to attract the attention of humans with splashes and specific sounds that they only make on these occasions. It is then that the fishermen cast their nets. But what do the animals gain by helping them?

Mauricio Cantor researches animal behavior at the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University (United States). He has been studying dolphins in Laguna for years and explains what they get out of it: “They benefit from easier access to schools of fish. Schools are a great defense against predators and their fast coordinated movements make it difficult for a dolphin to catch a fish.” But by corralling them and driving them towards fishermen, “dolphins make it easier for them to access them and, by throwing their nets, they end up disturbing that defense,” he explains. The nets break up the school, making it easier for dolphins to catch their share. The fishermen’s gain is no small thing. A work of which Cantor is the first author and published in 2023, estimated that the chances of fishermen catching something were multiplied by 17 on days when dolphins called them. And, when they were successful, Catches quadruple.

But with each passing year, dolphins are coming less frequently to warn their old allies. For reasons that remain to be clarified, the frequency of collaboration is declining. “Our data and predictive models suggest that, with the declining availability of fish and the decreasing number of dolphins and expert fishermen, cooperative fishing could disappear,” says Cantor. So the key seems to be that there is less and less fish. Among the causes of this decline, the researcher highlights the overexploitation of industrial fisheries “that can capture most of the migratory fish banks before they reach the estuaries and bays where artisanal fishermen with nets interact with dolphins.”

Large-scale fishing seems to have had a lot to do with the end of this collaboration between dolphins and humans in Mauritania. Bruno Díaz, chief biologist and director of the Bottlenose Dolphin Research Institute BDRIrecalls that until the mid-eighties of the last century “the fishermen went to the shore, called the dolphins, making noises, they came closer, they threw the net and everyone won”. Díaz highlights that the disappearance of this collaboration has multiple causes, to the competition of industrial fishing is added pollution, nautical traffic and “above all the abandonment of traditional fishing arts; before the nets were made of cotton, the dolphin could get entangled, but could break the net and get out”. Now, as their great presence among marine plastic attests, they are almost indestructible. “Dolphins have enormous behavioural plasticity, just like higher primates and humans, that is, they are animals that when faced with a change in the environment or conditions have to change, it is the only option to survive”.

Honey birds

The cases of mutualism between humans and a terrestrial species can be counted on the fingers of one hand, and there would be several left over. The most studied is that of the large indicator, a bird related to the woodpeckers, native to the savannah of sub-Saharan Africa. Among the traditional hunter-gatherer groups that survive, such as the Hadza in Tanzania or the Yao of Mozambique, they rely on indicators to sweeten their lives. With a series of calls and whistles, they call them. If they are lucky enough to have one nearby, they wait for the bird to give the first clue, which is to perch on a tree and flutter around emitting very specific sounds. When the human approaches, it turns to the next tree and if it sees that it is not following it, it looks for it again. From tree to tree, it leads it to the one that interests it: the one that houses a hive of honey bees, which they leave for humans. In return, these have facilitated access to what interests it, the wax and also the larvae.

Jessica van der Waal is a researcher at the FitzPatrick Institute for African Ornithology at the University of Cape Town (South Africa). She has been studying indicators for years. an article published in 2022 They had already warned that this very special interaction was much more widespread in the past. Today, interactions between four different communities in Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique and honey birds have been documented. Today, says Van der Waal in an email, “research is being carried out in many more places and discovering that this occurs in many areas.”

The threats here, as with dolphins and fishermen, are again several. The most immediate is that there are now more alternatives for sweetening than there were in the past. In addition, modernization is causing unexpected effects. In addition to pushing traditional human groups into the corner and destroying the habitat of birds, dramatic phenomena are occurring, such as that documented in field work in a region of Cameroon where this symbiotic relationship has disappeared: the development of beekeeping as a business has often caused birds to lead honey seekers to their own hives or, worse, to those of other beekeepers.

Danielle Clodethe author of the Twofold book on orcas, argues that modernisation reduces human interest in collaboration: “I think most examples of collaboration between humans and animals come from communities that already have a strong cultural connection to animals.” She gives the example of the fact that most of the crew in the Australian bay were Aboriginal people who had a strong spiritual connection to the orcas: “They believed that when they died they would come back as orcas, so the orcas were literally their family and they wouldn’t let the European whalers harm them.”

