Although it is most likely not true, the story goes that Robert Louis Stevenson had a dream, or rather, a nightmare, in which a doctor appeared who was experimenting with the evil side of human beings. Thus, legend has it that Stevenson wrote the foundational story where the duality of human nature appears.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde It was first published in 1886. Since then, it has served as an example whenever it is necessary to point out our dark side, our disturbed nature; an alteration that we can easily transfer to the animal kingdom and, in particular, to dolphins; sociable and communicative animals that already appear in the first stories of our civilization when they tell us about Apollo, who took the form of a dolphin to attract a Cretan ship full of merchants so that they would become priests of a sanctuary called Delphi, obviously named in honor of Apollo’s conversion into a dolphin.

More information

But mythology aside, there are many stories of playful and life-saving dolphins that are presented to us as man’s best friend. Just a couple of years ago, a pod of dolphins formed a defensive circle around a swimmer to protect him from a great white shark attack off the coast of New Zealand. A dolphin from the port of Manfredonia even saved the life of a 14-year-old boy who, not knowing how to swim, fell into the sea from a boat. He rescued him and brought him back to the boat.

However, dolphins also have their dark side, a side that is rarely or never talked about and which we are going to talk about here today, and whose history goes back millions of years, when the ancestors of dolphins walked on land. Because all cetaceans are descendants of terrestrial mammals. From that lost world we have some hypotheses. On the one hand, there is talk of mesonychids, carnivorous mammals with wolf-like features that decided to evolve by diving into the ocean. On the other hand, the most accurate hypothesis, due to the genetics of both, is the one that points to dolphins as descendants of artiodactyls, whose closest relatives would be hippos.

Leaving aside their family tree, it is reasonable to assume that the brain development of these friendly mammals reaches the cruelty of human beings; especially when it comes to playing sinister games such as ball with the puffer fish, or with young of their own species until they kill them. Also, like humans, dolphins seek sex for pleasure; for fun they group together in pods and harass the females of their species.

In these matters, far from the mesonychia and the artiodactyls, it is possible to find a missing link between the dolphin and the human being. Perhaps Robert Louis Stevenson’s unconscious found it one night of fever and nightmare, reaching the substratum of a world lost in the mists of time.

The stone axe It is a section where Montero Glezwith a prose-like will, exercises its particular siege on scientific reality to demonstrate that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.