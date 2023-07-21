The Dolphin it won’t come up again Steamthere is now further certainty in this regard considering that the team responsible forNintendo Gamecube and Wii emulator has abandoned attempts to launch its own software within the Valve store.

This comes following the removal of Dolphin from Steam, which took place directly at the hands of Valve in collaboration with Nintendo. As had been explained by the company itself, it was Valve to actively move to remove the emulator from the store, fearing a reaction from the Kyoto house, always very attentive to the protection of the intellectual property of its catalogue.

Apparently, Valve’s request to put the emulator on Steam was theapproval by Nintendo, something judged simply “impossible” by the same team of developers, who after a few attempts have decided to abandon the idea of ​​distributing the emulator through the store in question.