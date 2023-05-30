Nintendo explained the reason for the formal request made to Valve to prevent the arrival of the emulator Dolphin on Steam. According to Mario’s company, his existence “hurts development and stifles innovation.”

A Nintendo rep touched on the subject with Kotaku, stating that the Dolphin takes advantage of illegal practices to give access to older Nintendo games: “Nintendo is committed to protecting the hard work and creativity of developers and game engineers. This emulator illegally circumvents Nintendo’s protection measures to run illegal copies of games. Use illegal emulators and illegal copying of games harms development and ultimately stifles innovation. Nintendo respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and in return expects others to do the same.”

On May 27, the development team of the Dolphin emulator announced that the Steam version has been postponed indefinitely due to the lawsuit from Nintendo.

Of course, Nintendo has every right to protect its intellectual property, even if it should be specified that the emulation itself is not illegal, otherwise any hardware manufacturer could force the removal and blocking of the emulators of its systems from the network, also denouncing the authors . Furthermore, in the case of the Dolphin, it should also be specified that we are talking about a gaming system abandoned in 2007, of which many titles are difficult to play outside the emulative environment, because they have not been republished in any other form by the relative publishers.