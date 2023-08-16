Home page World

See a dolphin jump out of the water up close: As if that wasn’t magic enough, a kayaker will also be surprised by a luminous natural spectacle.

Florida – Kayaker Justin Buzzi was in the right place at the right time: On August 1st he was at the foot of the Haulover Canal and witnessed a fantastic sea glow. Because, although it looks like it, the radiant turquoise below the water surface is not a staged play of light.

Before the eyes of a kayaker: This is how a dolphin makes the sea water glow

“Oh my God”, “that’s crazy” – full of admiration, Buzzi comments in the video what he sees in the water. Unlike them Shark pursuit of a stand up paddler the kayaker shares a beautiful sea encounter in his video. Turquoise light keeps flickering and hissing past him. Finally a fin is shown and then the rest of the body for a moment. A dreamlike sight created because a dolphin was chasing its prey:

The hunt requires fast movements of the dolphin

Bioluminescent algae react to the movement stimuli

When the dolphin touches the algae, they light up

One such natural miracle of light is bioluminescence. A well-known example is fireflies, but glowing creatures are also common in oceans. Loud spectrum Movement and touch stimuli trigger chemical processes – in this example caused by the dolphin hunt. The chemical energy is converted into electronic excitation energy and the luminous effect is created.

“The cycle of life is so crazy” – Kayaker admires natural spectacle

Justin Buzzi personally shared his video recording on Instagram before it was shared in various media and seen millions of times. He has dealt with what is happening in the sea himself: the so-called dinoflagellates can only survive through their own glow.

He goes on to write that the small algae use their light to draw attention to other predators, including small fish, in order to distract attention from themselves. “The cycle of life (and evolution) is so crazy, especially at night, and even more so when bioluminescence is added.” (fw)