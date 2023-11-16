Home page World

From: Kathrin Reikowski

The dolphin “Delle” can be seen between ships on the Trave. (Photo April 2023) © dpa/ Michael Sprengel

Welcome back to Travemünde! After dolphin “Delle” visited Travemünde from Denmark in March, he is now back.

Travemünde – “At first I thought it was some kind of plastic part that they were using to fool tourists with a remote control,” says an astonished passer-by in Travemünde: dolphin “Delle” jumps out of the water near the shore. Again NDR in a video shows, several had to Tourists and residents of Travemünde look closer.

“We come from the North Sea coast, where we know porpoises, but this one was too big,” says a tourist. “Then we knew it had to be a dolphin.” Another tourist and her friend initially suspected it was a shark.

The cheerful guest gets his name from beach resort visitors: you christened him “Delle” when he first came to Travemünde was.

Dolphin in Travemünde: “Delle” identified by wildlife researchers

As the Mopo reported that the dolphin “Delle” kept appearing around the Travemünde pilot boat. He then swam over and over to the sailing ship “Passat”. A reporter on site said he observed the dolphin circling schools of fish – and also taking prey. This is probably how he ended up in the Trave: by following a school of herring.

This also happened 6 months ago:

The Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW) also claims to have recognized “Delle”: the Travemünde guest is probably a dolphin that has been at home around Svendborg in Denmark for three years.

Warning signs and huge jumps: dolphin “Delle” fascinates the people of Travemünde

The locals are currently looking at the Trave completely differently, she writes Mopo. Is there an animal visible somewhere in the bow water of a ship? Quite a few are equipped with cameras, smartphones or binoculars. And the residents have already reacted: a sign reads: “Delle is a wild animal, he is so much stronger than humans! Let’s enjoy him from a distance and just let him be a dolphin!” (kat)