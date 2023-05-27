In March, the team behind the Dolphin emulator for GameCube and Wii had announced the publication on the Steam service of Valve. Today, in an update on Dolphin’s website, it was revealed that Nintendo has issued a DMCA against the Steam page by Dolphin. The publication, which was scheduled for “the second quarter of 2023”, has now been “indefinitely postponed”. The emulator’s Steam page is no longer accessible.

Here she is Full statement from the development teamwho reveals that he is “currently investigating” his own possibilities: “It is with great disappointment that we have to announce that the release of Dolphin on Steam has been postponed indefinitely. Valve has informed us that Nintendo has issued a DMCA against the Steam page of Dolphin and has removed Dolphin from Steam until the matter is resolved. We are currently evaluating our options and will provide a more in-depth response in the near future. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.”

In the description of Dolphin on Steam it said that “this application does not come with any games included” and that players must “own a genuine copy of any game”. The emulator released on Steam also promised support for 4K screens, modern controllers, netplays, was completely open-source, and was a “free” download.

It must be admitted that the emulator, especially on Steam Deck, would have made converts

We’ll have to see how the situation develops, but not surprising that Nintendo doesn’t want to allow emulation of their games. Some teams have even decided to lock themselves down, as in the case of the Skyline emulator, the developers fear legal risks.