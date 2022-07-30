On the beaches of the city of Fukui in Japan, cases of dolphin attacks on people have become more frequent. In this regard, vacationers are urged to stay away from marine mammals in the water. NHK.

So, on Friday, two people complained about dolphin bites – they were bitten by the hands and fingers.

At the same time, beachgoers are not the only victims of dolphins. A case was also recorded when a dolphin pursued a diver at a depth of 6 m. The mammal behaved aggressively and tried to bite into diving equipment. The diver managed to escape when the dolphin surfaced to breathe.

Earlier, on July 27, the newspaper The Japan Times wrote that in the city of Fukui since the opening of the beach on July 9, there have been ten attacks. According to the authorities, they were committed by the same animal, first seen in April in the area of ​​​​another city beach.

So far, the injuries have been minor – most of the victims complained of bites, but local authorities have warned of the possibility of more serious injuries.

Dolphins have been appearing off the coast of Fukui since May of this year, and in July they began to receive signals about their attacks on people. The beach is equipped with ultrasonic devices that drive dolphins away from the swimming area. There are also signs warning of danger.

Citizens are urged not to touch dolphins by the tip of their nose and rear fin when meeting with dolphins, as these are the most sensitive areas, and to observe mammals from a safe distance.

Prior to this, in July, the French newspaper Nice Matin reported on the appearance of blue sharks on the beaches of the Cote d’Azur. The first shark was spotted by a surfer off the coast of Hyères in the Var department. Later, two more fins appeared in the area of ​​the commune of Bormes-les-Mimosas of the same department. As a result, the nearby beach was temporarily closed.