In a surprising incident that occurred last Sunday at the beach from the Japanese town of Mihama, Fukui prefecture, a dolphin attacked a mane while swimming near the shore, causing him serious injuries.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, the victim, a man 60 years old, suffered fractures in three or four ribs and also presented injuries of bites on hands. This is not an isolated case, since six similar attacks have been reported in the area in recent weeks.

Given this worrying situation, the local authorities have recommended that the community stay away from the dolphins when they are seen in the water. “If you see them, don’t go into the water,” said an official from the town of Mihama.

These dolphin attacks they are not a novelty in the Fukui region. Last year, at least six people were injured by bites of dolphins on the nearby beaches.

In an attempt to discourage these aggressive cetaceansthe Fukui authorities had installed ultrasonic devices in the water, but unfortunately this measure has failed to prevent attacks by Dolphin.

It is believed that the dolphins they have become accustomed to human presence in shallow water, which could explain the frequency of these encounters violent.

This phenomenon has raised concerns among residents and tourists visiting the Fukui coastal area. Local authorities are evaluating new strategies to protect people from future dolphin attacks. In the meantime, the community is urged to stay vigilant and take precautions when enjoying the region’s beaches.