Dolphin lundgren and sylvester Stallone they reunited for the “Rocky” saga and both have been synonymous with hero and villain for an entire generation of fans, although thousands understood that it was their characters who really wanted to fight to the death in a ring. However, the fictional rivalries were about to become a bitter and even tragic reality due to a problem on the set of “The indestructibles”, where both stars shared scenes again. What happened?

Why did Dolph Lundgren almost knock out Sylvester Stallone?

For the program “In depth with Graham Bensinger”, Lundgren commented that there was an occasion in which he was about to hit Sylvester Stallone.

“We had good times and bad times, sort of like a family,” Lundgren said of his long working relationship with Stallone. “He was really hard on me in a scene in ‘The Expendables’ where he yelled at me in front of the whole crew and made me do like 20 takes of a scene. He was like ‘My grandma could do better than that?’What the hell are you doing?’. You know, basically in front of everyone. And that day there was also the press, the international press.”

The popular ‘Iván Drago’ continued: “We took a break to eat and I remember tears came to my eyes. I was very upset. I called my wife that time and basically told her: ‘If he says one more word, I’ll knock him out right away. *** with this movie, I’m out of here. I’ll punch him and go f***’.”

Despite the bad time, the situation was resolved: “And then I got a tap on the back and it was ‘Sly’. And he was like ‘uh, I’m sorry about that. Let’s do another take and move on.’ And we’ve had some run-ins over the years, but what can I say? He’s a crazy Italian. I think he knows I’ve always respected and loved him, and I think that’s why we’re still friends.”

Dolph Lundgren, a cancer fighter

In dialogue with the aforementioned medium, dolph lundgren revealed that he has suffered from cancer for eight years. “It all started in 2015, when they found a tumor in my kidney and removed it. But then, when they did the biopsy, they found out that he was cancerous, ”he explained at the beginning. However, he soon understood that his fight would be long-term.

“I realized that it was something serious. The surgeon called me and said: ‘No, now it has grown. Is very large. We can’t get him out.’ It’s like the size of a small lemon,” he added.

Currently, the actor continues to fight the disease, but is being supervised by a new team of doctors and his statistics have improved. The tumor seems to have shrunk and it would be a matter of time for him to make a full recovery.

