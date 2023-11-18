‘At the bottom there is room’ maintains its moments of tension and now, after the truth of the problem between Remo and Jimmy is revealed, things will start to get interesting in Las Nuevas Lomas. Doloresafter having gone to lunch with jimmy to a chifa and finding out that Alessia sought him out to win him back, he made a strong decision. The nurse couldn’t stand Diego Montalbán’s daughter talking to Jimmy and telling him that the incident at the corporation was a farce on the part of Mike’s nephew, with the goal that both of them could resume their relationship.

For this reason, Dolores decided to call Alessia and meet her at Las Nuevas Lomas park to talk about it. When they were both face to face, the nurse did not give up and said: “Stay away from Jimmy.” Given this, the chef responded that he is not her property and that if she wants she can continue talking to the youngest Gonzales. Likewise, she gave him a strong confession. “Yes, I’m not going to deny it to you, I still love him and I’m dying to get back with him.”

