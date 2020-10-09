Nobody moves from the seat even though the movie has already ended. It’s summer in Mexico City and the room is packed. In the audience, an elderly woman dressed in red, petite, gets up from her seat and slowly walks up on stage. The first applause turns into an ovation. Everyone has stood up to see her better. The energy that this 88-year-old woman transmits is vibrant, her smile encompasses everything and everyone.

She is Dolores Huerta (New Mexico, 1930), the promoter of the movement for the civil rights of Hispanic farmers in the United States and the grandmother of a revolution that in the sixties achieved fair wages and decent living conditions in the fields of California. The documentary that has just been screened at the Cineteca is the story of his life, ‘Dolores’, produced by the musician Carlos Santana and directed by Peter Pratt.

A year ago, in an interview with the New York Daily News, the director equated Huerta with some of the greatest defenders of civil rights in history: “Gandhi, Martin Luther King or Robert Keneddy Jr.”, even though he never got the credit he deserved for “a long life full of battles in favor of migrants and workers ”. Indeed, Huerta was one of the last people who were close to Bobby Keneddy when he was assassinated in 1968 in California when he was celebrating the victory in the primary of the Democratic party.

After the collective affection, the activist attends EL PAÍS while having a cup of hot chocolate -with soy milk because she is vegetarian-. He speaks Spanish with an American accent, has a high and calm voice. He is the fifth generation of a family with Mexican roots, a Chicana family that they still call wetback (wet back) to discriminate against her. What does a lifetime of rejection feel like?

Huerta fixes her bright black eyes as they speak to him. Then smile. “Sometimes they have to kick us to wake up,” he replies. “Latinos have fought their entire lives in the US because we were always a minority. Now we are the majority in Arizona, Texas and other states, “he explains. “You have to go to Justice. To the judges, senators and congressmen who are in favor of the Latino community that has more and more power, ”he explains.

For many of those who have come to meet her – with families in the United States in an irregular situation – this woman is a consolation, a hope. Everyone wants to hug her, kiss her, take photos. It was she who created the cry ‘Yes, we can’ (Yes We Can) when negotiations seemed to stall between Arizona workers and employers. In the end, it was possible and the farm workers obtained a living wage, running water, housing for themselves and their families, and health care. The words that gave strength to the Latinos in the countryside, decades later, were popularized in the mouth of Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign. Obama himself awarded him the Medal of Freedom in 2012 and thanked him for a slogan that has been become universal.

No fear of Trump

Dolores has done nothing but fight, protest and resist all her life. She is a rebel who seems to have no bearing on her years. He is not afraid of anything or anyone, not even Donald Trump. He has been an activist during the administrations of Johnson, Nixon, Reagan, both George Bush, Clinton and Obama. He says that the aggressions of the new president give him the strength to continue fighting. “Now is a great time to fight, to organize ourselves,” she enthuses. Keep inspiring and organizing people of all ages to fight for their rights in the neighborhood, in the city, in the States. Love the dreamers “Because they are the future” and he recognizes that it is a difficult time to work without papers, that is why he has been in charge of giving workshops since his foundation on what to do if one day ICE (the US immigration police) detains you.

“There are people who are very afraid because they do not have documents. They are doing raids almost like in the days of the Nazis, ”says Huerta. And the separation of families that arrive at the border? The activist puts her hands to her face “it’s a horrible thing,” she says. “I was in Texas with a woman from Guatemala who had her five-year-old son taken away from her when the child was asleep,” she says in shock. Huerta believes that the key to countering Trump is mobilizing Latinos to vote in the upcoming legislative elections in November. He also says that it is very important to boycott companies that support the president and yet “have Latino workers.”

You know what you’re talking about. In 1962, together with union leader César Chávez, he created the first union of agricultural workers in the United States (UFW, for its acronym in English). The union achieved, through strikes, protests and a boycott of the grape companies – for five years – fair wages and decent conditions for tens of thousands of Hispanic workers and other nationalities.

Until then, there was no talk about the discrimination and mistreatment that were hidden in the American camps. The land cultivated by Latinos became a battlefield from which the first voices of environmental justice would emerge against pesticide spraying and the damage it caused to health.

Victim of his own companions

Although she is a leader in the Hispanic community, outside the United States her name is little known. Dolores Huerta, who? The rebel who shouted before hundreds of people for the fall of an unequal and oppressive system, was the victim of her own companions.

His name ceased to shine as much as that of César Chávez and was extinguished for many years just like that of so many others who led struggles and revolutions. “We must insist that women’s work be recognized and give us credit for it,” explains Huerta. “Machismo hurts because it comes from brothers, colleagues, family members and people we respect,” he says with a penetrating look.

Dolores Huerta discovered feminism after starting in the union. She soon realized that even sharing the same struggle, she still faced double discrimination for being a woman. The rejection came not only from the authorities and political power, but also from his own comrades. “Feminism had to reach the peasant struggle. Women in the field suffered a lot, ”he adds. Many of her colleagues did not accept that she was at the head of the organization. “They felt threatened by their ability and their power,” says one of their daughters in the documentary.

“I always supported my colleagues but they did not support me,” he says. After the death of César Chávez, Dolores left the union. The leadership objected to her being the president. Mother of eleven and grandmother of fourteen, many wanted to see Dolores in more traditional roles but she was always much more than a mother, than an activist or a rebel. It was everything at once.

* The documentary ‘Dolores’ is part of the MicGender Festival that can be seen in Mexico until September 13.