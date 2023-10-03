‘At the bottom there is room’ brings more and more tension to its viewers with season 10 that airs on América TV. In chapter 317 you can see how a new romance could occur in the series: that of Dolores and Jimmy. Both characters met recently when July attended the nightclub in the company of her cousin and her friend from the polyclinic.

That was not the first and apparently it will not be the last time that Dolores and Jimmy will see each other because on the same day 2 scenes occurred that left more than one user thinking. If you want to know what happened between these 2 characters, keep reading this note so you know all the details of this heart-stopping scene from the October 2, 2023 chapter.

Dolores was shocked to see Jimmy without a polo shirt.

In the morning. Dolores and Jimmy met outside the Gonzales house. ‘Charito’s’ son arrived with the ‘Taxichurro’, while July’s friend came to leave her things with her cousin and then go to class. Upon returning in the afternoon, Dolores asked July to borrow her bathroom. What ‘Charo’s’ niece did not know is that her goal was to cross paths with her cousin. When she entered she began to look for Jimmy’s room and when she found him she saw him half naked and she was speechless.

When she ran out to the living room, she stood stunned next to the stairs and when July asked her what she had, she responded: “Bravazo.” But to fix what was mentioned she said: “I’m late, I’m leaving friend.”

How did Dolores and Jimmy meet in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Dolores invited July to a nightclub, but she was not going to go without Jimmy accompanying her on orders from ‘Charito’; Thanks to this, she got to know each other in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. From the first moment, it can be seen in Dolores’ eyes that she was attracted to the youngest of the Gonzales.