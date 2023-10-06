‘At the bottom there is room’ is a successful América TV series that has managed to position itself as one of the favorites for viewers. Its unprecedented plot has made new characters enter the AFHS production to give a new course to the story. One of them is Dolores, July’s friend who is secretly in love with ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales and who is played by young actress Deborah Merino.

This is not the first time that the Peruvian model appears in front of television cameras. In 2019, Deborah Merino was part of the cast in the third season of the series ‘Back to the neighborhood’, giving life to the popular Roxana Zapata. She knows how old the ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ actress is and when she started in the world of acting.

How old is Deborah Merino, actress who plays Dolores in ‘AFHS’?

In an interview for the YouTube channel Sostenes al Aire, conducted in August of this year, actress Deborah Merino revealed that she is currently 24 years old. This surprised the hosts of the program, who thought that the popular Dolores from ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ was younger.

“I’m 24 years old,” commented the interpreter. “You look younger, I thought you were 18 years old. (Tell us) what the secret is,” one of the drivers responded, amazed.

Deborah Merino, Dolores in ‘At the bottom there is room’, is currently 24 years old. Photo: Facebook screenshot

When did Deborah Merino start in the world of acting?

The world of acting is not foreign to Deborah Merino’s life, since she has been related to art since she was little, thanks to her parents.

“My dad and my mom met doing theater. They always instilled in me about art, music. I love music too. In fact, a musical project is coming with me,” explained the young actress.

Deborah Merino rose to fame with ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: Facebook screenshot

Deborah Merino TikTok Profile

Deborah Merino remains very active on social networks. One of these platforms is TikTok. There he has more than 790,000 followers.

TikTok profile of actress Deborah Merino. Photo: capture TikTok See also "In the background there is room" and the scene that spoils the return of Claudia Llanos: does it make sense?

Deborah Merino also participated in other novels

Actress Deborah Merino stood out with her participation in the series ‘Back to the neighborhood‘ by Efraín Aguilar. The young woman played the character of Roxanna in said soap opera.

Deborah Merino Instagram Profile

The actress who played Dolores in the series ‘At the bottom there is room’ presents herself as a versatile actress on her social networks. On her Instagram profile, you can find her under the username “devoramerinodiaz”, where she shares content related to her artistic and personal life.

It is worth mentioning that on Instagram, the remembered Roxana from ‘Back to the Neighborhood’, another successful América TV series like ‘AFHS’, has almost 500,000 followers.