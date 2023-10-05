Deborah Merino causes a sensation with its arrival in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Because of her work as the charismatic Dolores, the friend July needed so much, the actress has become one of ‘AFHS‘ that fans have rated best, as seen on social networks. The public also highlights her character’s determination to approach ‘Jimmy’, her love interest, and more than one now prefers that she be the one with ‘Charito’s’ son, instead of Alessia.

In addition to working on screens as an actress, Deborah Merino is a dancer, model and also shines on social networks. Did you know that information? As of October 5, the famous Peruvian has accumulated more than 1 million followers between Instagram and TikTok.

How to find Deborah Merino, Dolores in ‘AFHS’, on Instagram?

The interpreter of Dolores in ‘At the bottom there is room’ She identifies as a multidisciplinary artist on both Instagram and TikTok. In her first social network you find her as devoramerinodiaz, a profile in which she shares content from her artistic and private life.

As a fact, on IG the remembered Roxana from ‘Back to the Neighborhood’ – another popular América TV series, like ‘AFHS’ – has almost 500,000 followers.

Deborah Merino on Instagram. Photo: devoramerinodiaz/IG

Deborah Merino on TikTok

As on IG, the model is also on TikTok as devoramerinodiaz. On this social network, its content in video format is more recurrent. In her latest tiktoks we see her recreating trends from the popular platform, alongside Guadalupe Farfán —July’s interpreter— and other new members of ‘AFHS’.

