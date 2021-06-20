Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 19.06.2021 21:14:21

The National Weather Service (SNM) reported that 19:00 hours this Saturday, Pains degraded to tropical depression and its center was located approximately 40 kilometers south of Los Salazares, Nayarit and 135 km northwest of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

In a statement, the SMN detailed that se foresees that Pains dissipate on the ground in the course of tomorrow, as it presents winds sustained highs of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 75 kilometers per hour.

The agency reported that during tonight, Pains will cause extraordinary rains in Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, while in the states of Guerrero and Nayarit will cause torrential rains.

It was also revealed that a low pressure canal in southeastern Mexico and the passage of the tropical wave Number 4 through the Yucatan Peninsula, they will generate very heavy rains in Chiapas, heavy in Oaxaca, and showers in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

With regard to tropical storm Claudette, formed in the Gulf of Mexico, tonight its center is located on land, over Alabama, United States of America, without affecting Mexico.

PC attends to damages in Michoacán and Colima after passage of tropical storm ‘Dolores’

Elements of Civil Protection (PC) remained on alert and attended to the damage caused by the passage Pains on the shores of Morelia Y Colima, where it made landfall.

Personnel from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) went to the municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas to carry out a preventive operation in the face of the intense rains registered in Michoacán, which have caused flooding and the overflowing of some streams.

While in the municipality of Tecomán, where the phenomenon entered Coliam, is the place where the greatest amount of accumulated rain occurs, according to data from the National Water Commission (With water).

