Genoa – A 34-year-old woman lost her life while descending along a rock that fell from the wall above her. the Froppa Valley in the Belluno areatogether with 5 friends.

At around 6:30 pm the 118 Central was alerted by a group of hikers in a state of shock, because one of their companions had been hit by a shower of rocks. With difficulty in communicating, the first information spoke of Forcella Baion and the more distant Bivacco Fanton.

While the Alpine Rescue of Pieve di Cadore and Centro Cadore were activated, it was immediately Suem helicopter took off of Pieve di Cadore, who carried out a reconnaissance in the presence of clouds and then identified the point of the accident under Forcella Marmarole, in the upper part of the Vallon del Froppa. The helicopter rescue technician was then disembarked, then the helicopter flew to take on board a first responder from Pieve di Cadore, and then two others, to support the operations. The six friends, three men and three women, coming from different Italian cities had left in the morning from the Rifugio Baion, had reached Forcella Baion, had descended into the Vallon da Rin and climbed back up to Forcella Marmarole.

After passing by the Fanton Bivouac they were descending the Vallon del Froppa towards the Chiggiato Refuge. They were scattered along the path on the upper part, when they heard the roar and saw the boulder hit Michela Onali Santoni, 34 years old, psychologist from Lavagnaon duty at Asl3, who was above them together with a friend, who raised the alarm and was the first to be taken on board and transported to the hospital in shock. The recovery operations of the body were difficult due to poor visibility. The helicopter ambulance managed to load her and take her to the hospital in Pieve di Cadore, where the Carabinieri were waiting. The woman was part of theClinical Psychology Association.

The rescuers returned on foot with their 4 companions to the Baion Refuge. A team from Centro Cadore was waiting for them with off-road vehicles to accompany them to the Pieve hospital, where they arrived around half past midnight.