He was climbing the Tofana di Rozes, in the Cortina d’Ampezzo area, alone and without protection. Free solo, they say in jargon. But something went wrong and Diego Zanesco, 62, from Villabassa (in the province of Bolzano), an expert mountain guide, fell and died instantly. The accident took place on Sunday evening, but Zanesco’s body was only recovered this morning. The alarm had been raised by a friend, who had in turn been alerted by the wife of the mountain guide who was unable to get in touch with him.

The mountain rescue teams went to the area and located the mountaineer’s van, still parked at the Dibona refuge with his mobile phone inside. In the meantime, the Suem helicopter of Pieve di Cadore immediately carried out a reconnaissance on the First and Third Corner of the Tofana di Rozes, scouring the base without success, until the body of the 62-year-old was identified.

Zanasco was a very popular and well-known mountain guide in South Tyrol. Only a few days ago he accompanied the American director Oliver Stone to the mountains, who together with his wife Chong wanted to read up on the fighting in the Dolomites during the First World War.