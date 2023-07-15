The Forcella Pordoi Refuge is a mobile disco at almost 3,000 meters of altitude, the unattainable party. Two kilometers of zetas with an average slope of over 30% form an eternal line of corridors in the nakedness of the mountain, without vegetation to hide the universe that separates the start of the ramp from the relief of the loudspeakers. It is the stamp of the Dolomyths Skyrace, one of the monuments of the trail, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this Saturday. That’s why some of the runners take a breather, take out their cell phones and photograph the scene before putting their lower backs to the limit. It is the abyss of hell, the name of war of a test of the Golden Trail Series – the elite circuit of this sport – with 22 kilometers and 1,800 meters of positive elevation gain

Such a short and wild route promised surprises. Manuel Merillas, leader of the circuit after the first two tests, lost too much time on the ascent to recover it on the descent, his specialty. The abyss back to Canzei –start and finish line– unites sections without a clear layout that force the runner to design their own journey. In one of the most complex areas that this sport has to offer, experience counts. Elhousine Elazzaoui, the Moroccan who held off the Spaniard in Zegama until the last round, asserted his own – he had two podium finishes – and took the most important victory of his career. The man from Leon, on the other hand, had not raced here since 2015.

The smile that Elazzaoui, a Berber who never misses an opportunity to explain his culture, turned into a killer instinct when he reached the top of Piz Boè (3,152 meters) with Stian Angermund –two-time race winner– after such a technical final kilometer. that forces you to lean on metal steps and in which canes are prohibited, for safety. The Moroccan accelerated after a danger sign that makes mortals stop and left the Norwegian behind, avoiding some precarious wooden stairs. His peak speed when the descent flattened made him uncatchable and he won with a time of 2h04m39, far from Kilian Jornet’s record (2h00m11s) in 2013, one of his four Dolomitic victories.

Merillas’ number 1 jersey came out on top in twelfth place three minutes behind the leaders. His comeback took him to sixth place, but he barely cut time behind Elazzaoui, who took 2m37s from him, and ended up with a spectacular sprain that jeopardized his summer mountaineering plans. He already warned in the preview that this was not his paradise in Picos de Europa, since it was more of a challenge on the slope than on the surface. Swiss Roberto Delorenzi was second at 54s and Frenchman Frederic Tranchard, one minute behind, completed a surprising podium. Jan Margarit (12th), Marcos Villamuera (21st) and Álex García (22nd) led the Spanish participation.

Judith Wyder summarizes the toughness of a test that she won for the third time in three participations. “I don’t know of another race in which you climb 1,800 meters of elevation and drop them suddenly. You have to find a balance, be smart enough not to exhaust your legs on the ascent because you need them fresh to draw and jump on the descent”. After the music of Forcella Pordoi, the runners still gasp for two kilometers to the top among snow, large stones and shouts of encouragement in almost any language. The fact that there are three shelters in just a few kilometers –used as supplies– gives a clue to the danger of a bare area, even in summer.

The Swiss reappeared in the Goldens in the best possible way after her recent history of injuries. Her time (2h24m24s) surpassed that of the American skier Sophia Laukli by more than two minutes. The surprise came from the Mexican Karina Carsolio, who completed the podium ahead of Malen Osa. The Spanish gave her the stature in her best international performance: this promising 20-year-old athlete is already among those chosen. She was fourth at the top and fourth at the finish line, three minutes from the podium. The international Julia Font was eighth and Spain put two other women in the top 20: Mayi Mujica (16th) and Anya Tarasova (20th).

Malen Osa during the Dolomyths Skyrace, this Saturday. Martina Valmassoi

They were the tip of the iceberg of an outing with 1,100 athletes of 26 nationalities, with their personal battles to face one of the toughest half marathons in the world, all in the same bag. The public knows this, taking advantage of the fact that the runners are going slowly to read the bib number and personalize the mood. The organizers extended the finish time by half an hour (5h30m) so that everyone could return in one piece. The recipe was to start slow and finish strong. Don’t waste your energy on the treacherous ski slopes at the beginning –the layout is so obvious that you forget some slopes are considerable– and empty your tank on the comfortable slopes at the end. The prize for peeking into hell without falling into it.

