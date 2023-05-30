Dolomia launches Emulsion 24/7, the first cream against digital aging. “Digital tools for daily use such as smartphones, PCs and televisions are among those responsible for visible damage to the skin by causing altered biological responses that weaken its structure and cause an acceleration of aging processes – underlines the brand -. The result is a dull, marked, uneven and sensitized skin from a very young age.The dreaded blue light causes them.From Dolomia phytocosmetic research, a specialist in anti-pollution protection, comes a formula that counteracts skin aging by resorting to the most virtuous extracts of the flora that grows in the Dolomites”.

At the heart of the formula, three pure plant extracts: native cells of lemon balm, spruce fir extract and dandelion root extract, the latter among the most effective anti-ageing agents in nature. The phytocomplex acts at the heart of the cell by triggering the Natural Balance: a continuous cycle of detoxification and oxygenation of the skin which reactivates the physiological anti-aging process.