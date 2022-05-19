Massive Work Studio takes us into the sci-fi and futuristic world of Dolmen: during the review we realized that, although the name is ancient, the game tries to combine past and present with a “Souls-Like” style gameplay and some flickers that remind us of third-person shooters. All in a dark sci-fi atmosphere with a hint of horror to dress this salad of ideas. Koch Media aims at the distribution of this title and like many others that it is putting on the market plays its cards as best it can, but will the developers have been able to give us a way to live the dream of a souls combined with Dead Space? Well we just have to find out.

A world adrift

Before moving on to the game review, let’s talk about the plot: Dolmen is the name of a rare crystal discovered by human society in one of the many planets that make up the galaxy: civilization has progressed to the point that, as a species, it has become full of expert spacers capable of covering immense distances and to raise their flag wherever the eye alights. Our Hero (unnamed as it will be a custom avatar created by the player) it is projected onto a plant that contains this rare mineral, the Dolmen: the reason for this intervention is that in the scientific station present on the planet something has gone wrong and it would seem that dozens of guinea pigs (monsters of all kinds) are free from the cages and raging in the structure.

The task of our hero, a trained soldier, will be to find out what happened inside the research center, save as many scientists as possible (if any) and recover the Dolmen so that the experiments on this mineral do not cease. Already from the first stages of arrival on the ground, the protagonist will have to deal with a not exactly optimal teleportation, hit by an interference of the case that makes him fall to an unspecified point on the planet. Here things will get complicated when he will have to deal with monsters and enemies of all kinds, all initially alone. The plot is somewhat pretext and this, you know, is not a problem in soulslike games that make gameplay their highest strength, but this time we feel like they could have done more.

Soulslike and classes

In Dolmen we will be asked to build an avatar from scratch with peculiar characteristics and statistical points: basically you could lean towards a character who uses an ax and a shield as weapons, or one who prefers heavy weapons such as two-handed broadswords or finally someone. faster than he throws himself into melee with laser blades that come out of his forearms (Wolverine style to be clear). Whatever the reference class in the game, everyone will have a secondary firearm at their disposalwhether it is a submachine gun, a laser pistol or a shotgun, you will find yourself firing, and to do so you will need to draw not only on stamina (an essential element of fatigue whether you are shooting shots with sidearms or running) Another mana-like stat that can be regenerated with energy cores found by defeating monsters.

In general, the more aggressive you are, the more the game will reward you with more cores and rare items such as metals and crystals. Once in one of the Connection Lighthouses, these will perform the check-point function, like the bonfires present in the titles of the genre (or of the Thanks if you have played recently Elden Ring, in case we leave you a link to our dedicated page). Through the headlights you can teleport to the mothership and here lean towards upgrades of your armor, of weapons or the acquisition of stat points always “paid”, by spending the currency you will get by defeating enemies, comparable to classic anime.

A low budget Souls

The problems we saw during the Dolmen review are multiple: in the first instance, the control of the character is woody and not very reactive with respect to the input which is controlled by the controller (to be clear the protagonist takes a step a fraction of a second after the analogue is moved although this animation starts later, the character moves the same as if he were on an invisible track). Graphically it does not excel in anythingexcept in the play of light and in weapons that light up optimally: however, when you try to cast an ability it will occupy an exorbitant number of frames to the point that you will be exposed to any enemy attack. Objectively we couldn’t figure out if this was a level design choice or a design error, but we are confident that the skills could definitely be improved.

Unfortunately the original idea that differentiated the title from the classics of the genre, we feel compelled to reject it in its entirety: the connection lighthouses, although it may seem interesting at first glance, at a closer look shows the problem of having to wait several seconds for loading to go to and from the spaceship, with the obligation to move inside the same to reach each point of empowerment, making this process tedious and boring. Unfortunately Dolmen it turns out to be an unfinished experience also from the point of view of gun-play as all the weapons you will hold will return the same feedback whether it is a laser pistol or a rifle, without giving a different feeling, making everything dull and giving a feeling of “already seen”.