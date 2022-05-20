Dolmen was welcomed by the international press with votes generally negatives: the soulslike developed by the Brazilian team Massive Work Studio does not seem to have convinced the various publications, judging by the bulk of the evaluations expressed.

The Enemy – 8

Screen Rant – 8

Hey Poor Gamer – 8

CGMagazine – 7.5

GameGrin – 7.5

Shacknews – 7

COGconnected – 6.8

But Why Tho? – 6.5

GameSpew – 6

Wccftech – 5.2

God is a Geek – 5

Gaming Nexus – 4.9

PlayStation Universe – 4.5

PC Invasion – 4

PC Games – 2

NME – 2

In fact, if the first judgments on the list appear rather positive, they soon give way to decidedly low marks, which for the most part fall well below the sufficiency and seem to reflect at least in part the feelings that we also expressed in the Dolmen tried, some time ago.

Set on a hostile planet known as Revion Prime, the game puts us in command of an explorer grappling with numerous deadly pitfalls and a difficult task: to recover the mysterious crystals found in this place that could revolutionize navigation technologies. space.