with videoDolly Parton, Elton John and Mariah Carey paid tribute to actress and singer Olivia Newton-John on Sunday. During the official memorial meeting in Melbourne, Australia, videos were shared, including of the three celebrities.

First to speak was John Easterling, the widower of the singer and actress who died last year. “Every day with Olivia was magical,” a visibly emotional Easterling recalled. He also confessed that when he met her in the 1990s, he didn’t like her music or even the movie grease had never seen. “You have to understand that I was not an Olivia fan,” he said. However, the two found each other in their shared interest in nature and natural healing. However, once he heard Olivia sing, he experienced the “healing power” of her voice.

"The world lost one of its greatest talents when Olivia left us," said Dolly Parton. "I know it's especially painful for all the people out there in Australia because she's one of you," she said. "As a country you should be very proud and know that the whole world mourns with you."

Carey called herself “a fan and a friend” of the singer. “I just want to say thank you here. She really impacted my life. As a little girl I loved her so much growing up, Grease was probably the first movie I ever saw.” Singer Elton John described the singer and actress as “funny” and “friendly.” “She was warm and she was talented and every time we got together we laughed and laughed and laughed.”

Singer Pink called her one of the "kindest" people in the world. Actor Hugh Jackman said he was "obsessed" with the movie when he was young grease and had a poster of Olivia Newton-John hanging on his wall that he "kissed every night." Actress Nicole Kidman also grew up with Olivia Newton-John, she said. "She was just a light in this world, which I think we all feel and I grew up with her, listening to her."

The memorial service was held at Hamer Hall in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Although Newton-John was born in the United Kingdom, she spent much of her childhood in Melbourne. The service can be followed via a live stream.

Visitors to the memorial service have been asked by relatives of Newton-John not to bring flowers. Instead, they were called upon to donate to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center.

The British-Australian actress and singer died in August at the age of 73 from breast cancer.

