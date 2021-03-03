The “privileges” when it comes to obtaining a vaccine against the coronavirus without respecting due process generated a strong controversy in Argentina, Peru and Ecuador, among other countries. The scandal with the “VIP vaccination” had international repercussions that forced local authorities to try to contain the issue.

But there are other types of examples that mark the way forward. Dolly parton, the legendary country singer, donated a million dollars last year to assist in the development of the vaccine Modern against the coronavirus. And then, as if that weren’t enough, she signed up on the official list and waited patiently for her turn to be vaccinated.

At 75 years oldOn Tuesday, March 2, his turn came at a medical center in Nashville, Tennessee. “I’m so excited, I have waited a long time. So I am very happy to get my dose of Moderna today and I want to tell everyone that they should too. I have changed one of my songs on the occasion, “said Parton before beginning to sing a new version of his famous song. Jolene

“Get vaccinated, I beg you, don’t hesitate. Get vaccinated, because once you’re dead it’s a bit late, ”the interpreter from Tennessee sings as she explains to her followers the need for everyone to get vaccinated to return to normalcy as soon as possible.

“I may sound funny, but I am very serious about the vaccine. We all want to get back to normal, wherever it has gone. ” “I want to encourage everyone that the sooner we feel better, the faster we can get back to normal. So I want to say to all the cowards out there: Don’t be chickens! Go out and get your fixes ”, insists the artist.

It was in November when it became known that the American singer appeared in the preliminary report of Moderna’s vaccine as one of the main investors in scientific research, along with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Emory University.

He made a donation of one million dollars that was made through Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, under the name “Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund”, which ultimately went to the development of the new vaccine.

“I’m sure many, many millions of dollars from many people went into that, but I was so proud to have been a part of that little startup capital that will hopefully grow into something great and help heal this world. God knows we need it! ”Parton said a few months ago on the BBC’s The One Show.