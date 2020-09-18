Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare Social Drama Adult the director: Alankrita Srivastava The artist: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Anmol Parashar, Kubra Sait

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Review: Afraid of the dark, but the stars shine in the night. Fear of darkness is why its claws suddenly come out and bite. Then should we not fight with darkness? Should we not love the glow of the stars? From Darbhanga in Bihar, cousins ​​Dolly and Kitty, who are living in Greater Noida, a shining neighborhood of Delhi, the capital of the country, find the glow of stars in the darkness of their lives. Are injured. Cries. Make mistakes. Improve. She wanders but does not give up her insistence on making her own path. It is half the world of 2020, which has changed in the new century. One who is afraid but does not give up. Listens to the heart Does the heart. What does she do wrong by doing this?

Director Alankrita Srivastava has become famous in 2016 by making a film like Lipstick Under My Burka. In Dolly Kitty and that shining star, she has brought the story of women in the struggles of the inside and outside world at the threshold of middle class-lower middle class. But here the ends of the story open with the discontent of the bedroom and events are recorded around them. Her cousin Kajal alias Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar) has come to Noida’s house at Dolly (Konkona Sen Sharma). He got a job here. Brother-in-law’s eye is on Kitty. He tells Kitty that Mughal-e-Azam is made without Anarkali, but not Kitty to become Anarkali. She tells Dolly that Amit Jiju wants to have sex with us.

Dolly’s answer is that this defect is of the age of 21 plus kitty because at this age there is a rain of hormones, which causes confusion. Kitty eventually leaves Dolly’s home and brother-in-law’s job. Finds a new job. In the call center of the Red Rose Romance app, where every fourth man who rotates the number wants phone sex. Whereas Kitty never spoke to anyone I love you. Despite this, in the dark brighter nights, the phone talks about love. Now call it a compulsion or a profession chosen by choice.

In Dolly Kitty and that shining star, we see the scandalous and lustful world of men as well as the woman who does not fit the ideal-frame. On one side is Dolly, who does a lot of show-offs. It is frustrating to see others. It spreads more legs than a sheet. More attention is paid to the delivery boy who came home than the children. Drinks alcohol Juice is gone from his married life. The husband has also become dull-indifferent.

Kitty, on the other hand, is wandering here and there by sabotaging her sanskars. Is smoking cigarettes Is drinking alcohol Going to parties to please men. He has stopped suppressing his desires. She is standing on her feet. Is not tied to anyone. She wants someone to love her. She also wants someone to love her will.

Dolly Kitty and those shining stars show us two more pictures. One is that the fear of the big city people mixed with the lifestyle of big cities is mixed. The second picture is how that fear flies away in an instant like the lid of a beer bottle sizzling. Then it seems that everything is over for a while.

Then gradually the foam sits down and small sparkling drops in the pouring beer in the glass float like stars. There is no place for counseling and therapy in such a life. Life cannot be lived every day with counseling and therapy. Time, according to itself, eventually breaks down every break. Total Deposit Dolly Kitty and those shining stars are our today’s cinema. Whether you want it or not, you have to face it. You can’t steal eyes

Alankrita Srivastava maintained his hold on the story but there is some problem of speed here. Sometimes it slows down and sometimes it increases with speed. In the script, something arteficial comes somewhere between the typical realism. The balance of these things could have made the film much better. As far as acting is concerned, Konkona Sen Sharma is very comfortable and composed. She has become Dolly aka Mrs. Yadav. This is another memorable role of his. Whereas Bhumi Pednekar sometimes puts extra effort in trying to handle his character. Vikrant Massey and Anmol Parashar have played their roles well.