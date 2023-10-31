NITRO PLUS And NITRO ARTS they announce Dolls Nesta new title currently in development for PC (for the platform Steam). A release date has not yet been announced.

NITRO ARTSformerly known as Nitroplusartsin the past she has worked on titles of the caliber of Full Metal Daemon: Muramasa, SoniComi, Tokyo Necro and Touken Ranbu ONLINE.

With regard to Dolls Nest, NITRO ARTS is in charge of the planning and development of the graphics department, while NITRO PLUS will take care of the production. According to what was stated by Takaki Kosakapresident of NITRO PLUS, this is the first “genuine” internal NITRO PLUS project in a while and the staff are working hard.

Further details regarding story, characters, gameplay and game type will be provided in the future. Let’s see a teaser trailer below.

Dolls Nest – Announcement teaser

Source: NITRO PLUS Street Gematsu