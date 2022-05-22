Culiacán, Sinaloa.- It was dollars that they tried to steal from the subject in the Millennium bus station of the capital of the state of Sinaloa on Saturday.

The cash contained in the backpack that was abandoned at one of the entrances to the bus terminal after the frustrated assault was dollars, which was accounted for by the state prosecutor’s office in the amount of $4,860 dollars in the following denominations: 40 $10 bills, 155 $20 bills, 1 $100 bill, and 1,260 $1 bills, which was inside the aforementioned backpack. Likewise, a 9 mm pistol was seized with its magazine supplied, which was left lying at the scene.

in this fact he lost his life in a hospital from the city one of the assailants who arrived by his own means at the hospital.

The State Attorney General’s Office opened the investigation folder, all the articles and the cash of American bills were made available to this agency.

Note: Jonathan Hermida.