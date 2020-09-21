Despite growth of the dollar, The United States is actually a bankrupt country, and when the coronavirus vaccine appears, the value of its assets will go down sharply, and along with it, Bitcoin, gold and silver will fall in price.

The economist and author of the bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad Robert Kiyosaki wrote about this on his Twitter account. RBC.

The renowned economist is confident that such a drop will be an excellent opportunity to buy these assets, which remain the “best” long-term investment that will help protect capital from the US economic problems associated with a large national debt.

“What happens when a vaccine is found? Gold, silver, bitcoin will collapse. This is a buying opportunity. The real problem is not a pandemic. The real problem is the huge US debt. USA is bankrupt. The debt rose to $ 28 trillion. Gold, silver, bitcoin are the best long-term investments “, Kiyosaki explained.

According to him, to combat the economic consequences of the coronavirus, the United States has chosen a policy of stimulating the economy by issuing additional money supply. Such measures lead to the depreciation of the dollar. Therefore, Bitcoin, the emission of which is limited to 21 million coins, was considered a defensive asset during the crisis. As analyst Willie Wu noted, in 2020 large investors with capital from 1,000 to 10,000 BTC were buying up cryptocurrency in parallel with the growth of the USD money supply in circulation.

The agency recalls that this is not the first time Kiyosaki has called for the purchase of cryptocurrencies and precious metals. In February, the economist predicted a rise in bitcoin price to $ 75,000 over three years, and also called the US Federal Reserve System incompetent, as it is killing the country’s economy.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in Ukraine, bitcoin has risen sharply even last month.

