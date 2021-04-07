A vendor works at a wholesale market in Quito, Ecuador, in July 2020. Sofia Calle / GETTY IMAGES

Ecuador has a love-hate relationship with its currency, the dollar. On the one hand, dollarization has made it possible to control inflation (in 1999, just before the death of the sucre, it reached 100%) and has been a containment dam against any adventure that breaks with the scripts of economic orthodoxy. On the other hand, the country has lost a fundamental tool: it cannot issue banknotes or devalue. When the deficit shoots up there is no alternative but to cut spending or go into debt. Ecuador is today a country rescued by the IMF. Each electoral campaign activates the discussion about the benefits or problems of dollarization. Is it a guarantee of stability or a drag on growth? The only consensus is that any candidate who hints at any criticism of dollarization will become a political corpse in public opinion.

“Dollarization came as a solution to a monstrous crisis,” explains Vicente Albornoz, dean of Economics at the University of the Americas, based in Quito. “In 1998 four of the big banks failed and we had 40 years of high inflation. We Ecuadorians have recorded that crisis and dollarization came as a solution to the problem. Inflation fell violently in January 2003 and since 2015 is close to zero. Dollarization is tremendously popular, any candidate who speaks out against it will be destroyed ”, sums up Albornoz. Former President Rafael Correa (2007-2019) was always aware of this. When he had been in office for two years, he declared himself a critic of dollarization. As an economist, he said that it had been “the worst technical-economic absurdity that has been carried out in the country”, but immediately admitted that “getting out of dollarization is tremendously chaotic.” “So,” he admitted, “we have decided to keep it.”

Leonardo Izquierdo Montoya, dean of the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the Private Technical University of Loja, says that the beginning of dollarization produced an “impressive loss in thousands of families, who became poorer.” But consider that, over the years, the balance is positive. “We have inflationary control and, above all, confidence in the currency. Another issue is macroeconomic stability, because a stable currency allows you to project in the long term ”. Albornoz adds a political dimension to the cost benefit analysis. “It forces us to have a discipline,” he says, “if we didn’t have it, after 10 years of Correa, we would be in a similar situation to Venezuelans. Dollarization is a blockade of the temptations of unlimited deficits ”.

The problems begin precisely when the country cannot enter the dollars it needs to finance its expenses. Izquierdo Montoya says that the country is obliged “to export more than it imports, because it cannot print currency. Dollarization is negative when we fail to have external competitiveness, when our neighbors devalue the currency and force us to lower costs ”, he explains. Ecuador closed 2020 with a public deficit of 6.9 billion dollars, equivalent to 7% of GDP. But without issuance or devaluation, the only way to cover that fiscal red is with unpopular adjustments or with external loans.

This year, the IMF came to the rescue of Ecuador with a loan of 6.5 billion dollars, a figure that rises to 7.4 billion when other multilaterals are added. Last year, the Lenin Moreno government agreed to postpone debt payments for four years. All in all, Ecuador will be, according to World Bank forecasts, the one that will take the longest, along with Argentina, to recover the pre-crisis values: until 2024, two years longer than the rest of the countries in the region. The scenario that awaits the new president is not the best. Poverty is around 30% and unemployment around 5.7%, a figure that hides that only 34% of Ecuadorians earn the 400 dollars necessary to have what is considered “adequate employment.” The average salary of Ecuadorians barely exceeds $ 300. In contrast, the basic family basket – which includes food, clothing, housing and services for a family of four – is at $ 712. The vital basket, which includes fewer items, is also higher than wages: $ 501.

“Dollarization was a serious mistake, it was an IMF experiment,” says Argentine economist Matías Vernengo, a professor at Bucknell University, from the United States. “Ecuador does not have a good time, because dollarization prevents it from accumulating in domestic currency and hinders the old national development project; but you can’t get out of it ”, he admits. “One of the possible ways is to carry out social programs in a currency issued by the national government, a fiscal dollar that can fluctuate,” he explains. So we get to the tiebreaker this Sunday, when two candidates in ideological antipodes will fight for the presidency.

Andrés Arauz, Correa’s political dolphin, has insisted throughout the campaign that he will not get out of dollarization if he reaches Carondelet. “It will continue and it will get stronger. We are going to export more, to generate greater consumption of the Ecuadorian product and to preserve and encourage the dollars to stay in Ecuador ”, he repeated. The liberal Guillermo Lasso is a staunch defender of dollarization. Lasso promotes greater economic openness and even reduces to zero the 5% tax imposed on the outflow of dollars abroad. In any case, neither of them dares to question the model. His constituents would not forgive him.

