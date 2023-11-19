Javier Milei, elected this Sunday (19) to preside over Argentina until 2027, will try from December 10, the date of his inauguration, to implement a series of measures that go against the wasteful populism of Kirchnerism, which governed Argentina in 16 of the last 20 years.

The libertarian promises to implement strong control over public accounts: in a virtual meeting in August with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he committed to making a more rigorous fiscal adjustment than that required of Argentina by the fund.

His main promises during the campaign were the dollarization of the Argentine economy and the end of the Central Bank.

Milei said that the Argentine currency is “excrement”, which led to the opening of a lawsuit in October by President Alberto Fernández, alleging that the libertarian’s statement motivated a large search for dollars and consequently the rise in the value of the American currency.

In an interview with El País during the pre-campaign, Milei explained that, to stop inflation, it is necessary to “take away the money printing machine from politicians” and that Argentina was “the richest country in the world when it didn’t have a Bank Central”.

The libertarian also said he intends to withdraw his country from Mercosur. “Mercosur is a poor quality customs union, which creates trade distortions and harms all its members”, he explained.

In foreign policy, Milei stated that he does not intend to maintain partnerships with China and left-wing South American governments (“I have no socialist partners”, he stated) and that he does not even intend to meet with the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ).

In the areas of education and health, he also promised major changes. In the first, Milei proposes a voucher system, so that parents can choose where their child will study.

In health, his plan is to create universal insurance, through which patients and professionals would make agreements on the amounts to be paid for services.