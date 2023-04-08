Economic inequality in Venezuela reveals that the luxury that floods social networks and that alludes to the life of excesses that is shown in some areas of Caracas, It is nothing more than the sample of “disorderly dollarization”.

This is what the economist from the Central University of Venezuela, Luis Crespo, believes, recalling that the South American country has been characterized as a “very unequal” economy with high levels of poverty, which although they decreased at the end of 2022, after a peak above 90 percent, which now stands at 50 percent according to data from the Andrés Bello Catholic University, this gap is still “significant”.

Luis Crespo, economist at the Central University of Venezuela.

“It is a disorderly dollarization. There are those who manage to earn income in dollars and those who do not. and it is seen in a concrete way in the very precarious living conditions of the majority of people”, highlights Crespo in a conversation with EL TIEMPO.

New restaurants, stores with luxury products and cars of the year adorn the areas of Las Mercedes, El Hatillo and Chacao, just a part of the Caracas metropolitan area. In contrast, when leaving these premises, children and adults approach diners and shoppers asking for “something to eat.”

In the country, the minimum wage is barely 5 dollars a month and has not been adjusted for more than a year, this impacts eight million retirees and around one and a half million public employees, added to the slowdown that occurred in the first quarter of 2023 in the behavior of growth due to the strong exchange rate distortions. Until the first week of March, the bolivar depreciated 1.5 percent daily.

