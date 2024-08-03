Back to school is approaching across the United States. In most states, students will return to school in the second week of August, and both they and their parents are preparing with everything they need. But it can entail significant expenses, so It’s worth finding the best places to buy school supplies, and that may include the Dollar Tree store.

This chain has gained popularity in the United States because it offers imitations of branded products. In fact, it makes it clear that these are not original products. That is why It is important that you do an analysis on the quality of the items before buyingsince you should consider that a student will use these materials over the next few months.

However, according to various content on social networks, Dollar Tree sells quality knockoffs in several departments, such as household items, creams, tools and, of course, school supplies. These are Some of the products you can find according to school grade:

Cheap school supplies for early grades

On its website, Dollar Tree has a School supplies section specifically for students who will go to the first grades and up to the fifth. These are some of the ones you can find for a price of only US$1.25.

Set of 24 pencils.

100-page notebook.

White school glue.

Box of crayons.

Pack of 12 rubber bands of various shapes.

School supplies for sixth to eighth grade students

Students who are a little more advanced, that is, between sixth and eighth grade, need other types of materials to be able to fulfill their school obligations, and Dollar Tree offers the following products at a price of US$1.25.

Package with 8 colors.

Pack of 4 markers.

Plastic separators.

Pencil sharpener with lid.

60-sheet spiral notebook.

School supplies for advanced grades

From folders to calculators to pencil cases, you’ll find the following at Dollar Tree: cheap products for grades 9 to 12.

Wooden clipboard with metal clip.

Pack of 4 pens.

80-page notebook for shorthand.

Pack of three fluorescent markers.

Pack of 16 clear plastic sheet protectors.

School supplies at only US$1.25 for university students

College tuition is quite high in the United States, which is why it is worth taking Smart Shopping When It Comes to School Supplies And at Dollar Tree, you can find the following items at low prices for those pursuing a career.