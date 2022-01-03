The dollar operates mostly in high in the morning business of this Monday, 3rd, but it shows some instability. According to operators, the reduced liquidity in this first trading session of 2022 influences the quotations and the expectation is that the entire week will be characterized by low business volume, since a large part of the companies are in recess.

This morning, the dollar registers a slight increase against strong currencies, but operates in a fall against most of the currencies of emerging countries and commodity exporters. The morning’s agenda highlights the release of the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, which showed stability in expectations for the exchange rate in 2022, with the price being maintained at R$ 5.60.

In the afternoon, the result of the balance of trade for December and the accumulated total for 2021 will be released. The expectation is for a surplus of US$ 4 billion in December (after a deficit of US$ 1.312 billion in November). For the year closed, the estimates collected by the Broadcast Projections they indicate a surplus of US$ 61 billion, a number that, if confirmed, will be a record in the historical series started in 1989.

“In the global scenario, the morning is of moderate valuation movement for a good part of the assets. Even though the pandemic situation demands a dose of investor caution, in our opinion, at least in this first session of 2022, the option for investors is to adopt a more constructive and relatively optimistic position with the development of this year”, says the department of Economics of the Renaissance Brokerage under analysis released this morning.

In the domestic political scenario, attention remains focused on the fiscal framework, as the electoral dispute tends to intensify more and more, with the risk of bringing business volatility. New benefits announced by the government are still on the radar, while the state of health of President Jair Bolsonaro, hospitalized in São Paulo this morning with suspected intestinal obstruction, is monitored.

At 10:16 am of this Monday, the dollar in cash was trading at R$5.6007, up 0.44%. In the futures market, the dollar for settlement in February rose 0.39%, to R$ 6.6335. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the variation of the dollar against a basket of six strong currencies, was up 0.23%.

