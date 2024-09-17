The Mexican peso fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened globally following the publication of better-than-expected figures for U.S. retail sales, in a market focused on the start of a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The domestic currency was trading at 19.4040 units, with a loss of 1.03 percent compared to the Reuters reference price on Monday, when it fell 0.10 percent in its operations abroad.

Markets in Mexico were closed on Monday for a local holiday. U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in August, surprising investors who had expected a 0.2 percent decline, suggesting the world’s largest economy was on solid footing for much of the third quarter.

The report came as Fed officials prepared for their policy meeting, where they are widely expected to begin cutting interest rates.