The dollar returned to trading above R$ 5.50 this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021). The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), lost the level of 110 thousand points.

At 10:50 am, the US currency had a high of R$ 5.51, with an increase of 0.46%. Brazilian stocks were down 1.27% to 109,052 points.

The financial market reacts to the expectation of less stimulus in the world, increase in global inflation and in Brazil, the energy crisis, and the weak result of trade in the country.

Retail sales retreated 3.1% in August against July, the worst result for the month since 2000, the beginning of the historical series.