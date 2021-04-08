The official dollar quote this Thursday 08 April to $ 91.51 for the purchase and $ 97.13 for the sale in the banks.

Regarding the Dolar blue, this day is trading at $ 137.00 for the purchase and $ 140.00 for the sale. Thus, it marks a gap of 50% with respect to the official dollar. The blue dollar value it has a substantial difference with the official dollar, which is acquired in banks and has an established price.

On the other hand, the tourist dollar (also know as solidarity dollar) is trading at $ 161.29. This value is the one used when buying dollars for savings or carrying out transactions abroad and arises from the sum of 30% of the official dollar value of the day.

Another exchange rate is the wholesale dollar, which starts the day at $ 137 for the purchase and $ 140 for the sale.

In relation to Counted with liqui (CCL), the reference price is $ 148.51. The CCL is the operation that allows companies to buy Argentine papers in the local market and sell them abroad in order to turn foreign currency for “hoarding”.

How many types of dollar are there in Argentina

Today in Argentina there are at least six different types of quotes for the US currency, some more used than others.

Savings dollar / card or tourist / solidarity dollar: it has the 30% surcharge established by the Government on purchases made with a card in foreign currency and on the acquisition of foreign currency for storage within the official circuit.

Dolar blue: it is the ticket that is sold in the informal market, through caves or “trees” in the street.

Counted with Liqui: it is a legal operation to obtain dollars abroad. It became the preferred path of companies. Argentine securities or shares are bought in pesos and then sold abroad in dollars.

Official or retail dollar: is the price that individuals can access but always within the US $ 200 fence established by the stocks.

Wholesale dollar: is the one used for foreign trade, the payment of dollarized debts and dividends. Theoretically, it is the one that affects the setting of prices of imported products.

Dollar for industry and services: Due to the effect of the withholdings, the exporters of manufactures and services actually receive a dollar at a lower value than the official one, and much lower than the blue one. Within this category, there are different values ​​for those who export meat and dairy, for wheat, corn and sunflower and for soybeans.