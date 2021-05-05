LONDON (Reuters) – hit Dollar Its highest level in two weeks today, Wednesday, extended its gains amid talk about the possibility of raising US interest rates, and a wave of selling of technology stocks undermined risk appetite, which is in the interest of the safe-haven currency.

Yesterday’s recovery in the dollar put pressure on the euro, which fell again below the level of 1.20 dollars today, Wednesday, its lowest level against the US currency in more than two weeks.

The dollar index, which measures its performance against a basket of currencies, rose to 91.436, the highest level since April 19.

The recovery came after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments that there might be a need to raise interest rates to prevent the economy from inflationary growth.

Later, the comments were softened, but the simplest sign of tightening monetary policy is severely affecting the markets that have become too dependent on monetary stimulus.

The impact was evident on the shares of large-cap technology companies that suffered heavy losses overnight, sending the Nasdaq index down 1.88 percent.

Trading was limited in Asia due to a holiday in Japan and China, but the New Zealand dollar rose more than half percent to $ 0.7192 after the country’s jobs data came stronger than expected.

The Australian dollar also rose 0.3 percent to $ 0.7736.

The dollar settled against the Japanese yen at 109.29 yen.

The pound was trading 0.24 percent higher at $ 1.3918, a day before the Bank of England meeting, during which some expect to announce the reduction of its bond-buying program.