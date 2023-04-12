The dollar reduced its intraday drop a little, quoted at R$4.9586 (-0.97%) on the spot market, compared to a low of R$4.9455 (-1.23%) right after the CPI index of the United States, but continued to sustain a negative variation of more than 1% in the sequence. The chief economist at Frente Corretora, Fabrízio Velloni, claims that the US CPI causes a global devaluation of the dollar by reducing bets on a 25 basis point increase in US interest rates in May, although they are still the majority in the CME Group.

“The CPI lower than expected at the margin and annual and with cores in line with forecasts adds to the payroll deceleration and the drop in weekly unemployment insurance claims in the country to trace a downward trend in the US economy, requiring less effort from the Fed in raising interest rates to fight inflation”, evaluated the chief economist.

In addition, he said that inflation worsens Americans’ purchasing power and recent problems in the banking sector and civil construction in the country increase calls for the Fed to slow down the process of tightening interest rates in the short term.

In Brazil, prices in the services sector continue to be pressured by repressed demand and the Copom should monitor this scenario to point out a tendency to start cutting the Selic from June, believes Velloni.

For him, there are still fiscal uncertainties and about the processing of the fiscal framework and the tax reform in Congress. “As domestic real interest remains attractive with the Selic rate at 13.75% per year, the flow of foreign capital remains positive for B3 and local fixed income amid risk appetite abroad and may improve with the opening from B3”, he added.

At 10:28 am, the dollar for May dropped 1.08% to R$4.97.