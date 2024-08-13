The dollar rose 0.33 percent to 147.72 yen, after briefly touching a one-week high of 148.23 overnight before a bout of profit-taking.

Japan’s parliament plans to hold a special session on Aug. 23 to discuss the central bank’s decision last month to raise interest rates, government sources told Reuters.

The euro was steady at $1.0938, after rising slightly overnight to near $1.0944 and $1.0963.

The pound was last trading at $1.2778, while the dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was steady at 103.13.

The producer price data, due later, precedes the headline inflation report due on Wednesday, and could move markets because it feeds into the core personal consumption gauge, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure.

Markets are also awaiting consumer price and retail sales data for July, which could have a significant impact on whether the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points in September.

As for other currencies, the Australian dollar rose 0.17 percent to $0.6597, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.3 percent to $0.6036.

Data released on Tuesday showed wages in Australia rose at their slowest pace in a year in the quarter to June, below expectations, while a weak rise in private sector wages suggests the labor market is heading for a slowdown.