By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) -The dollar abandoned initial losses and started to rise against the real on Monday, with investors digesting strong US employment data but largely in line with expectations that were published on Good Friday, when local markets were closed.

At 9:57 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.44%, to 5.0806 reais on sale. That rise was in line with gains of 0.50% in the index that compares the US currency to a basket of strong peers.

On B3, at 9:57 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract rose 0.49%, to 5.0960 reais.

The US Department of Labor report showed last week that the US economy opened 236,000 jobs last month, a pace considered strong. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 239,000 job openings.

At the same time, the country’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in March.

“The ‘payroll’ was the counterpoint to the thesis of economic slowdown and reinforced the Fed’s path to a new rate increase next month”, said Eduardo Moutinho, market analyst at Ebury. “We believe the dollar should see further momentum this week reflecting this scenario.”

The US interest rate futures markets – which until last Thursday saw a scenario of maintaining rates by the Fed at the next meeting as more likely – now include a 70% chance that the US central bank will raise borrowing costs in 0.25 percentage point in its May meeting.

The higher US interest rates are, the more the dollar tends to benefit from inflows into the safe US fixed income market.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors monitored the news surrounding the government’s fiscal framework proposal, which is due to be sent to Congress on Tuesday. However, some market participants fear delays in that delivery, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva travels to China this week.

On Thursday, the spot US currency rose 0.16% to 5.0582 reais on sale.

(Edited by Camila Moreira)