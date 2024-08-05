Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/05/2024 – 9:16

The dollar soared against the real in early trading on Monday, the 5th, surpassing 5.80 reais, as global fears grow over the possibility of a recession in the United States, which has led to a flight from higher-risk assets.

At 9:08 am, the dollar was up 1.87%, at 5.8176 reais for sale.

On Friday, the dollar closed the day at 5.7109 reais for sale, down 0.44%.

In this session, the Central Bank will auction up to 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of October 1, 2024.