By Luana Maria Benedito

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar soared this Friday, surpassing 5.40 reais and going to its highest level in four months after a speech by former minister Fernando Haddad at a Febraban event, amid the perception that he is the favorite for the post of finance minister in the new government and did not give concrete signals about the new government’s fiscal policy when speaking on behalf of elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The US currency in sight jumped 1.84%, to 5.4079 reais. It was its highest daily percentage increase since the last day 10 (+4.10%) and the highest closing level since last July 22 (5.4976). In the week, the dollar advanced 0.61%, the third in a row of gains.

On the B3, at 17:32 (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract rose 1.70%, to 5.4055 reais.

This Friday Haddad defended improving the quality of public spending, but did not mention any mechanism for controlling expenses, and stressed that he was at the event to speak on behalf of the president-elect.

The comment among investors is that Haddad did not give many details about what the Lula government’s fiscal stance will be like, nor did he resolve doubts about how the final design of the Transition PEC will be.

In addition, the participation of the former mayor of São Paulo in the event was understood as further evidence that Haddad will be appointed to the position of Minister of Finance, although he dodged direct questions about this possibility and stated that he was not invited to the position. until the moment.

“Haddad is quoted as a minister but has not given any more concrete indications, and neither has Lula. This generated some instability in the market; we can see the exchange rate depreciating, but much more because of the lack of certainties, I think that is the big point”, said Gustavo Sung, chief economist at Suno Research.

In the eyes of investors, Haddad does not have a very technical profile and will probably be inclined to ease the country’s fiscal rules if he takes over the economic portfolio of the elected government.

Anilson Moretti, head of foreign exchange at HCI Invest and financial planner at Planejar, also cited concerns with the Transition PEC, noting a broad effort by the PT wing within the elected government to approve extra-ceiling caps for an extended period. The initial proposal for the PEC includes spending of almost 200 billion reais outside of Brazil’s fiscal rules, and for an indefinite period.

In addition, the elected government’s difficulties in articulating with the current Congress led some parliamentarians to revive the idea of ​​leaving the PEC aside and opting for a provisional measure to release extraordinary credits, in case it is not possible to negotiate the extra-ceiling for the Bolsa Família program for more than a year, which Moretti cited as yet another uncertainty.

“If something very bad happens to the fiscal ceiling, the dollar will go up there”, warned the specialist, adding that, if the North American currency sustainably breaks through the technical barriers of 5.40 to 5.45, it could reach to transit at even higher levels over the coming months, above 5.70 reais.

Meanwhile, abroad, the dollar had a very shy rise against a basket of six strong pairs this Friday, in a session of reduced liquidity due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday the day before.

Moretti said next week promises to be one of “strong emotions”, as it will bring US employment data and additional volatility to business due to the end of the month.