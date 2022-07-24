Considering the price of the Big Mac in the US (US$ 5.15) and the dollar exchange rate in Brazil, the Brazilian currency is undervalued by 17.5%

The Big Mac Index, released by the British magazine The economist, indicates that the dollar in Brazil should cost R$ 4.54. The publication compares the prices of the famous McDonald’s sandwich in different countries around the world.

The calculation shows a 17.5% undervaluation of the Brazilian currency against the US currency. The magazine considered the price of the Big Mac in the United States (US$ 5.15) and the dollar exchange rate in Brazil to arrive at the percentage.

In Brazil, the sandwich should cost US$ 4.25 (R$ 22.90), according to the index.

what is the index

The measure was created by the publication in 1986 as a method of evaluating the stability of currencies around the world – based on the theory of purchasing power parity.

The US dollar serves as “anchor” for measurement. The current cost of the Big Mac in the US is $5.15.

At the time, the sandwich was chosen by the wide spread of the restaurant around the world. Therefore, the index –which, in practice, is not a precise indicator– seeks to identify a relationship between exchange rates and the value of goods that currencies can buy.

For example: if 1 Big Mac costs US$ 5 in the US and R$ 20 in Brazil, it would mean that the parity between the currencies is 1:4, if the exchange rate and the values ​​of the hamburgers have a perfect relationship and without devaluation.

From the price at which the Big Mac is sold in stores in a given country, it is possible to compare it with the price it should cost according to the index. If the sandwich costs more than it should, the currency is undervalued against the dollar. If it is cheaper, the currency is overvalued.