SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar soared against the real in early trading on Thursday, reflecting continued domestic fears about President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)’s fiscal agenda, as investors digested IPCA data from October and reinforced caution before the release of an important inflation reading in the United States.

At 9:10 am (GMT), the spot dollar advanced 1.91%, at 5.2834 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:10 am (GMT), the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 1.81% at 5.3000 reais.

The day before, the spot US currency gained 0.67%, at 5.1845 reais on sale, the highest closing level since October 28 (5.3023). The BC will auction up to 16 thousand contracts in this session. of traditional foreign exchange swap for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of December 1, 2022.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)