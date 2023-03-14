Dow Jones fell 0.28% and the S&P 500 retreated 0.15% this Monday (13.mar); the Nasdaq rose by 0.45%

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 103,121 points this Monday (13.Mar.2023), a drop of 0.48%. The market reacts to the bankruptcy of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) and Signature Bank, both in the United States. The commercial dollar rose 1.16%, quoted at R$5.27. It ranged from R$5.21 to R$5.28 during the day.

The financial market showed a cautious behavior with higher risk assets this Monday (13.Mar.2023). The 2 banks that failed on US soil ignited concerns about the global financial system. Investors knocked stocks in financial institutions and indexes across Europe.

In Brazil, Bradesco preferred shares fell 1.11%. Ordinary shares, 0.85%. Already the shares of Banco do Brasil retreated 0.63%. Itaú’s common shares fell by 1.30%. Preferences, 1.2%. Finally, Santander Brasil shares decreased by 2%.

Major US markets closed lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.28%. The S&P 500 retreated by 0.15%. The Nasdaq rose 0.45%. The indices registered high during most of the day, but turned to the negative field at the end of the trading session.

The news of bank failures increased expectations for a less intense monetary policy. Market agents raised the projection for a lower increase in interest rates in the US, by 0.25 percentage points. Part estimates maintenance of the current level and even a drop of 0.25 pp.

Investors estimate that there will be an economic slowdown and less demand for credit. First Republic Bank fell 61.83% in the US this Monday (13.Mar.2023). The bank is watching for possible financial risks.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced on Friday (March 10) the closure of the SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), then the 16th largest bank in the country. On Sunday (12.Mar.2023), Signature Bank ended its activities.

the SVB informed on Wednesday (8.mar) that it had liquidated US$ 21 billion in bonds, with US$ 1.8 billion in loss in the 1st quarter of 2023. It was also studying the sale of US$ 1.7 billion in shares.

There was a rush of customers to get their money out of the bank as quickly as possible. These funds withdrawn were invested in other, less liquid assets. That is, it was unable to meet requests for withdrawals. Understand more details here.

The US government has said it will pay customers with bank deposits. Reserved US$ 25 billion for payments.

O Fed (Federal Reservethe US Central Bank) loosened rules for the use of money deposited by customers in March 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Since that date, they have been authorized to spend 100% of what they receive. The change was taken in view of the low demand for credit in the period.

Before SVB’s bankruptcy, the bank’s CEO, Greg Becker, sold $3.6 million worth of company stock. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was working to deal with the bank’s collapse but was not planning a big bailout. She argued that the country’s banking system is safe, capitalized and resilient.

