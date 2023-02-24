Foreign investors withdrew BRL 1.2 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (Feb 22), latest data available

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 105,798 points this Friday (24.Feb.2023). It recorded a drop of 1.67% in the last trading session. In the week, retreated 2.76%. The dollar was up 1.23%, at R$ 5.20. The quotation of the North American currency rose 0.72% since the penultimate Friday (17.Feb).

In the United States, the Dow Jones fell 1.02% on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 1.05%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, recorded 235 points this Friday (Feb 24). 1 year ago (24.Feb.2022), it registered 228.

Foreign investors withdrew R$ 1.2 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (Feb 22), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 11.4 billion.