Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 126,795 points this Friday (April 5, 2024). It fell 0.50% in the last trading session. During the week, it fell 1.02%. The commercial dollar closed at R$5.07, up 0.29%. During the week, it increased 1%.

In the United States, the Dow Jones rose 0.80% this Friday (April 5). The S&P 500 advanced 1.11%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) 5 years old, recorded 145 points this Friday (April 5). 1 year ago (April 5, 2023), it registered 223.

Read the trajectory of Brazil's risk since 2018 in the graph below:

Foreign investors withdrew R$2.3 billion from the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (April 3), the latest data available. For the year, the balance is negative at R$25.2 billion.

When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result is negative at R$24.0 billion.