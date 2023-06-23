Estadão Contenti

The dollar rises against the real, accompanying the appreciation of the US currency abroad amid falls in commodities, international stock exchanges and Treasury yields in a cautious morning in the international market.

Yields on American and European bonds retreat, after activity data (PMIs) from Europe reinforce the context of economic weakness in the continent. In the euro zone, the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 in June, after 52.8 in May. With that, it reached the lowest level in five months.

+ If economy evolves as expected, rates will have to rise maybe twice, says Fed chairman

Analysts argue that, given the lower-than-expected performance of the PMIs, central banks may reassess the pace of interest rate hikes, despite the resilience of inflation and renewed signs of interest rate hikes by Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials . On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, made more statements that suggest interest rate hikes ahead in the US.

Investors are still awaiting the US PMI (10:45 am) and comments from Federal Reserve officials (Fed, the country’s central bank).

In Brazil, on the other hand, there is a new cooling of inflation that tends to raise the bets of a close drop in the Selic. The Weekly Consumer Price Index (CPI-S) fell 0.24% in the third quadrissemana of June, after retreating 0.17% in the last reading. After the data, the coordinator of the index of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), Paulo Picchetti, did not change the projection for the month, of a fall of 0.15%, but does not rule out that the deflation could be a little higher, closer to 0 .20%, given the dynamics of generalized declines in the indicator.

Still on the radar is the interview that the Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, will give at 2 pm.

Most of the estimates in research done yesterday by Projeções Broadcast, after the less dovish than expected by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), points to the beginning of the Selic rate drop of 13.75% per annum in September.

At 9:38 am this Friday, the 23rd, the spot dollar rose 0.44%, to R$ 4.7932. The dollar for July gained 0.37%, at R$4.7980. The dollar DXY index against six rival currencies was up 0.42%, at 102.81 points.
























