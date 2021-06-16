By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar rose slightly against the real in the first minutes of trading this Wednesday, as investors prepared for the conclusions of monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Central Bank of Brazil.

At 9:04, the dollar advanced 0.13%, 5.0479 reais on sale. The most liquid future dollar rose 0.14% to 5.057 reais.

On the eve, the US spot currency closed down 0.61%, to 5.0414 reais on sale.

In this session, the Central Bank will carry out a traditional swap auction for the rollover of up to 10,415 contracts maturing in December 2021 and March 2022.

